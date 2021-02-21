FREMONT — Shelby got off to a good start Saturday at Fremont, but the host Packers came alive late and defeated the Tigers 49-37.
Shelby (3-2) held a 14-9 lead after the first quarter and was down a point at halftime. Fremont wore the Tigers down late in the game.
"We moved the ball well, played solid defense by limiting them to one shot, and we had good shots at the basket," Shelby coach Rick Zoulek said. "We had a few too many turnovers and missed good looks in the second half."
Logan Claeys led the Tigers with 11 points, and Joseph Hayes added nine, with seven rebounds.