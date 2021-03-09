MUSKEGON — Shelby had a hard time slowing down the Oakridge offense Monday night, losing a 56-47 contest to the Eagles.
Oakridge shot over 55 percent from the field, including 18-of-28 from inside the three-point arc. Despite that, the Tigers (3-8, 3-6 West Michigan Conference), who never led in the game, got within two points early in the fourth quarter, but were unable to complete the comeback.
"(Ethan) Jozsa really played well for Oakridge tonight," Shelby coach Rick Zoulek said. "He had 10 points in the first quarter and caused us to change our shots inside. He finished with 19."
Logan Claeys had a team-best 16 points for Shelby. Joseph Hayes had seven points and four assists, and Griffin Fraass also had seven points.