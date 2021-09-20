PEWAMO — Shelby junior Emma Soelberg had another strong run Saturday at the Pewamo-Westphalia Invitational, earning the Tigers' top finish by placing sixth in the girls' race. The Tiger boys took seventh as a team.
Soelberg's time was 21:01.1, and she was the lone Shelby runner to place in the top 10.
The Tiger boys were without Tanner Soelberg, so Isaac Scouten inherited the #1 runner position for the day, and he placed 16th with a time of 18:36.9. Thomas Harvell placed 46th (20:57.4), Ethan Fessenden was 55th (21:28.8), Micah Frye was 56th (21:30.7) and Blake Eitniear rounded out the scoring in 99th (32:48.0).
Three other Tiger girls finished after Soelberg, led by Lauren Brown in 20th place (23:38.8). Estephany Guerrero placed 50th (28:04.6) and Esmeralda Guerrero was 56th (30:08.0).