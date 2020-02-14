SHELBY — Shelby finished strong Thursday night and earned a big West Michigan Conference win over rival Hart, 38-25.
The Tigers (2-12, 2-9 WMC) held a slim 21-20 lead with six minutes to go, but a three-pointer by Logan Claeys sparked the Tigers to a game-ending 17-5 run.
However, defense was the key for Shelby, which was able to overcome a slow offensive start by keeping the Pirates (4-12, 0-11 WMC) held down.
"We've got to play great defense to stay in games, and we did tonight," Shelby coach Rick Zoulek said."Our offense was able to slowly get things going when it needed to...We still made a few bad choices, but we made more good ones than bad ones, and that was good to see."
