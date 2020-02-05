SHELBY — Shelby had its worst offensive performance of the season Tuesday night against North Muskegon, dropping a 51-13 decision to the visitors.

"North Muskegon dominated every aspect of the game tonight," Shelby coach Rick Zoulek said. "Too many poor passes and missed shots. We must practice better to play better. That’s my job."

The Tigers (1-10, 1-8 West Michigan Conference) managed only two first-half points, trailing 31-2 at halftime. Shelby turned the ball over 22 times.

Gage Landis scored six points for Shelby. Joseph Hayes had five rebounds.