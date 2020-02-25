SHELBY — Shelby again struggled with turnovers Tuesday night against a good Holton team, losing by a 59-34 score.

The Tigers (2-15) succeeded in slowing Holton down early in the game, but when they were unable to get any points on the board for the first five minutes of the second quarter, that helped the Red Devils build a sizable lead that Shelby could never erase. Holton had a 12-0 run in that span to grab an 18-6 lead, and the Tigers could never get back in the game.

"We just need people to play with more confidence offensively rather than try to make the tougher passes, the more difficult decisions," Shelby coach Rick Zoulek said. "That's leading to turnovers...That's what we're struggling with right now, is offensive confidence."

The Tigers struggled, Zoulek said, to adjust when the Devils showed something on defense that Shelby wasn't expecting. That led to rushed decisions and, inevitably, turnovers. Several times Shelby whistled passes out of bounds, not particularly close to their target, and other times the Devils turned turnovers into fast break baskets.

"Every player on this team has to be a quarterback," Zoulek said. "Every player on this team, when they get the ball, they have to make a decision on what to do with it. Do I shoot? Do I pass? Do I dribble?...You have to have five players who can make good decisions with the basketball within your offensive structure.

"Right now, we're kind of leaning on each other to make those decisions, those good choices, and we need someone to step up and take those decisions, make those good choices, and communicate better. I really like how we're playing in our defense. I really like how we're moving and communicating better. But our offense is digging us some holes."

It didn't help that the Red Devils shot very well in the second and third quarters. Nathan Slowik put in 22 points for Holton, and Aidan Poling had 19, nine in the third frame alone. Holton got some open shots and also hit some tough ones.

As the districts approach, Zoulek said a key for the Tigers is maintaining focus each possession and making sure each player is fitting into the offensive flow rather than try to make things happen himself, an understandable instinct when things aren't going well.

"We talked about the importance of being able to fit into that five-man puzzle out there on the floor," Zoulek said. "It's not about you going in and doing your own thing. It's about you going in and fitting in with those other four players, and doing what you need to do to help those four players execute. It's not about who the best shooter is, the best rebounder is. It's who fits in best with the other four guys."

Shelby will next take on Ravenna, an unbeaten state-ranked squad that the Tigers gave one of its toughest tests of the season to date back in January.

HOLTON (59) Trygstad 3 0-0 8, Monette 1 0-0 3, Poling 8 0-0 19, Slowik 9 3-5 22, Ramaekers 2 1-4 5, Crabtree 1 0-0 2. Totals 24 4-9 59.

SHELBY (34) Hayes 4 0-0 11, Fraass 4 0-0 9, Landis 2 0-0 4, Kelley 1 0-0 2, Claeys 1 0-0 2, Munoz 3 0-0 6. Totals 15 0-0 34.

Holton.....8 19 21 11 — 59

Shelby....6 6 9 13 — 34

Three-point goals — Holton 7 (Trygstad 2, Monette, Poling 23, Slowik), Shelby 4 (Hayes 3, Fraass). Total fouls — Holton 2, Shelby 11. JV score — Shelby 52, Holton 33.