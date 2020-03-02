SHELBY — Very few teams have come closer to knocking off the undefeated Ravenna Bulldogs than Shelby, and the Tigers put forth another solid attempt Friday night, losing 47-33.
Ravenna was 19-0 on the season through Friday, with only four of those wins coming by single digits. The Bulldogs' two lowest offensive outputs of the season both came against Shelby; they won the first matchup between the teams in January by a 46-35 margin.
This time, the Bulldogs mostly controlled the game, leading 29-14 at halftime. Shelby outscored Ravenna 10-6 in the fourth quarter to cut into the margin of victory.
"We battled all game long but couldn’t match their offensive firepower," Shelby coach Rick Zoulek said. "We played a solid game against a big, experienced team."
Joseph Hayes led Shelby (2-16, 2-12 West Michigan Conference) with 13 points, shooting 6-of-12 from the field. He also grabbed 10 rebounds, as the Tigers impressively outboarded the Bulldogs by one. Zach Munoz added nine points and eight rebounds.