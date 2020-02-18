SHELBY — Shelby played a solid defensive game and saw a lot to like, although it came up short to Mason County Central Tuesday night, 49-40.
"We competed for four quarters tonight," Shelby coach Rick Zoulek said. "We took care of the ball better. We had a lot of good looks on offense and really played together defensively. (MCC's) Jeff Carrier is the best all around player in the league and we knew where he was most of the night."
The difference was on the boards, where the bigger Spartans grabbed 16 rebounds on the offensive glass alone while Shelby totaled 20 boards.
Logan Claeys led the Tigers with 15 points, and Joseph Hayes added 10. Hayes also had eight rebounds.