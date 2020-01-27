RAVENNA — Shelby played a very good game Friday night against unbeaten West Michigan Conference leader Ravenna, but not quite enough to win, falling 46-35.

The Tigers (1-8, 1-6 WMC) fell behind 11-4 after the first quarter, but didn't let Ravenna turn the game into a blowout, staying on the Bulldogs' heels the rest of the way.

"I was extremely proud of our toughness and grit tonight," Shelby coach Rick Zoulek said. "We battled for 32 minutes. If we can convert a few more baskets we could be right there with the league leaders. Our bench was vocal and positive and it made a big difference."

Gage Landis led Shelby with 15 points, shooting 50 percent from the floor. Logan Claeys and Jarrett Furman each grabbed six rebounds, and Furman also had five steals and four assists.