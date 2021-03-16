SHELBY — Playing with high energy has been a running theme of this basketball season, particularly with all the back-to-back games. Shelby brought that energy in a big way Tuesday night.
The Tigers were relentless on defense and finished the game strong, defeating visiting North Muskegon 52-30 for its second win in three games.
After Shelby played the second half of Monday's loss to Montague with a vengeance, four more quarters of that ferocity came surprisingly easy Tuesday.
"They're high school guys," Shelby coach Rick Zoulek said. "Sometimes they don't realize what they have inside of them. They can go hard for a long time. We subbed a lot quicker tonight, and that really helped. The guys off the bench gave us great energy, and when the other guys came back in, they just continued with the same energy."
A lot of that energy came from the Tigers' two leaders, Logan Claeys and Joseph Hayes. Claeys, along with Matthew Oberlin, Brandon Rabe and Griffin Fraass, was playing his final home game, and he attacked the basket and made clutch three-point shots throughout the game, ending up with 22 points, including treys in the final seconds of the first and third quarters. Shelby built a comfortable lead through the first half and was up 25-11 at the break.
North Muskegon made a push early in the third quarter, cutting the edge to seven with a few big shots, but the Tigers stormed back, which was the exciting part from Zoulek's chair. After that point, North Muskegon only scored three more points.
"We gave up a couple of open threes that we didn't give in the first half, so let's get back to what we did in the first half," Zoulek said of his message during a third-quarter timeout. "They picked it right up and took off with it. It was awesome to see them take a punch and then punch back."
Claeys was a big part of that haymaker. His third-quarter buzzer-beater was soon followed by a three-point play early in the fourth to build Shelby's lead back up to 15, and it would never be smaller than that again.
The Tiger defense was huge, holding North Muskegon to one point more than its season low.
"The first time we played them, we played them really soft and gave them a lot more open shots and uncontested shots," Zoulek said of a 61-54 loss in February. "This time we didn't do that. The kids were convinced and realized we needed to keep the pressure on them, because they are good shooters."
Shelby enters district play as the #1 seed in its bracket despite its 5-10 record, because everyone else in the bracket has even fewer wins. It reminds Zoulek of last year, where he felt his team was in position to steal a district title despite a rough regular season before COVID-19 intervened.
"Now we're at that same point, and I think the kids are convinced," Zoulek said. "I think this next game at Ravenna - Ravenna's a good solid team, I think second place in the league - if we can go in there and have another good game, we don't even have to win it, just be in another good battle with them, that'll do a world of good for us going into the districts."
NORTH MUSKEGON (30) Nedeau 1 0-0 3, Pannucci 1 1-2 3, T. McManus 2 0-0 6, B. McManus 1 0-0 3, Rouse 1 0-0 2, Erndteman 1 0-0 2., Gallo 3 3-3 9, Bogue 1 0-0 2. Totals 11 4-5 30.
SHELBY (52) C. Claeys 0 2-4 2, Hayes 5 5-6 17, Dickman 2 0-0 4, Rabe 0 1-2 1, L. Claeys 8 1-1 22, Lee 3 0-0 6. Totals 18 9-13 52.
N Muskegon.... 6 5 16 3 — 30
Shelby.............14 11 14 13 — 52
Three-point goals — North Muskegon 4 (Nedeau, T. McManus 2, B. McManus), Shelby 5 (Hayes 3, L. Claeys 2). Total fouls — North Muskegon 14, Shelby 12. Fouled out — Shelby: Oberlin.