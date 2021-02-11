HART — Shelby controlled Thursday's rivalry game against Hart from very early on and rolled to a 57-27 win, moving to 2-0 on the season and 2-0 in the West Michigan Conference.
Hart scored the game's first six points on a pair of three-pointers, but Shelby ripped off the last 12 points of the quarter and never looked back. The Tigers outrebounded Hart 37-17 and held the Pirates to 21.6 percent shooting from the field.
Logan Claeys led Shelby with 15 points, and Joseph Hayes added 15. Bishop Lee had eight points and a team-best eight rebounds.
For Hart, Zach Bitely scored 12 points, and Parker Hovey added nine.