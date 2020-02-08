SHELBY — Shelby did its best to keep up with the high-powered Oakridge Eagles Friday night, but couldn't do so in a 81-45 defeat.

The Tigers (1-11, 1-9 West Michigan Conference) played solidly in the first half, although they trailed 35-23 at the break. The second half went poorly, as Oakridge outscored Shelby 15-2 in the third quarter and poured in 31 points in the final frame.

The Eagles connected on 13-of-28 three-point attempts, nearly hitting 50 percent.

"We came out in the second half and tried to force the tempo too much and committed 15 turnovers," Shelby coach Rick Zoulek said. "Oakridge shot very well and kept good pressure on our shooters."

Joseph Hayes had a big night, scoring 20 points on 8-of-13 shooting from the field. He also had a team-best five rebounds and five steals. Gage Landis chipped in eight points.