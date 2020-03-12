LEROY — Shelby played its most impressive game of the season Wednesday in the district semifinals at Pine River, edging Evart 61-55.
The Tigers shot over 43 percent from the field and forced 17 Evart turnovers, key factors in the close victory.
"Great team effort for 32 minutes," Shelby coach Rick Zoulek said. "We had some offensive and defensive breakdowns, but we had no effort breakdowns. Guys gave great energy off the bench and from the bench."
Shelby advanced to the district finals, to be played against the host Bucks. After the MHSAA suspended tournament play Thursday, that game's date is undetermined.
The Tigers struggled hanging onto the ball early on, but turned the ball over only four times in the second half. That enabled them to outscore the Wildcats 39-33 after the teams entered halftime deadlocked at 22.
Logan Claeys had a big night for Shelby, scoring 19 points. Zach Munoz added 11, and Joseph Hayes chipped in nine. Hayes and Munoz each grabbed six rebounds, and Hayes also passed out five assists and had three steals.