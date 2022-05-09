Shelby finished in seventh in the boys' meet at Friday's Brethren Invitational, while the girls Tigers took eighth place.
Shelby's boys earned the top spot in the 400-meter relay, as Nick Baffi, Ryan Jenkins, Trey Gauthier and Ricardo Bahena finished in 47.33 seconds. The Tigers also earned two runner-up spots, as Colby Dawson set a personal best in discus (113-6) and Isaac Scouten took second in the 800-meter run (2:16.3).
The Tiger girls' points came from Morgan Weirich, who finished fifth in the 800 and ran a personal best time (2:50.2).