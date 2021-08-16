SHELBY — When Shelby boys basketball coach Rick Zoulek, who grew up idolizing the program’s 1971 and ‘72 state championship teams, took the microphone for a quick speech Saturday at those teams’ 50th reunion, he couldn’t help drawing a connection to Major League Baseball’s popular “Field of Dreams” game two days prior.
“You made this a court of dreams,” Zoulek said.
That kind of warmth was the prevailing emotion at the reunion, which welcomed back most of the faces of the Tigers’ title teams from 50 years ago, including the teams’ coach Ed Douma. Snacks and beverages flowed freely as the group, along with their families, enjoyed conversation among each other and other Shelby luminaries, like former Tigers’ wrestling coach Gary Darling.
Douma, who looked no older than his former players as he enjoyed the festivities, himself delivered a short speech in which he credited his predecessor as Shelby coach, Jimmy Darrow, for helping build what he later oversaw. Also shouted out was Zoulek’s late father Ted, who Douma said ran a children’s program at Shelby that helped build young Tigers into the state champions they became.
“Where did 50 years go?” Douma said. “It’s hard to believe that after 50 years, it’s still a close-knit team. When you’re going through it, you don’t really get to enjoy the moments. The town, basically every window was covered with signs (during our playoff runs).”
Showing that to this day he hasn’t forgotten how to coach, Douma summed up his philosophy with this: “Good teams in basketball do three things: They play hard, they play smart and they play together. Playing together comes from self-sacrifice. They take their egos and put them in their back pocket.”
Memories of some of the championship moments were on display at the reunion, with old newspaper clippings and photos detailing the Tigers’ glories of the past. Copies of state resolutions honoring the championship teams, old souvenir items — an octagonal sign saying “You can’t STOP the Tigers” featured — and a congratulatory ad from when the teams were inducted into the Muskegon Area Sports Hall of Fame were all there. A cake, baked by Marian Sanford and donated by Shelby’s athletic boosters, summed it up: “Great Memories!”
An anonymous donor delivered one more gift for the Shelby players of those days, with each one being given a tumbler emblazoned with a Tiger logo and their 1971 and ‘72 state championship accomplishments. Members of the Tiger family also put together a montage of photos of the time that played over a loop of the Shelby fight song that still gets patrons out of their seats at Tigers’ games today.
Those teams were the peak of a several-years-long run of impressive play, and their banners continue to catch the eyes of visitors to the Shelby arena.
“To hear other teams and players come in and say, ‘This is an awesome place, isn’t it?’...And you guys were really the start of all that,” Zoulek said. “My players that I’ve had the past 37 years look up at those banners with a lot of pride...All the players that have played here since feel that pride of being a Shelby Tiger.”
Those Tigers continue to make “ripples”, Zoulek said, to this day. Shelby’s recent surge of postseason success in the early and middle part of the 2010s was driven in part by Beckmans, just as their uncle Bob Beckman was a key part of the state championship squads of 50 years ago. While those title games in Ann Arbor and East Lansing were long ago, they’re a big part of the reason Shelby is regarded as a factor on the court to this day.
“You really matter,” Zoulek said. “God put you on this earth to make a difference, and you have. And you continue to.
“You’ve made Shelby proud and continue to make us proud.”
In the lead-up to the reunion, Al Griffin noted the advancing age of the players on those teams and the fact they hadn’t all been together since the 40th reunion in 2011, when the group was honored at a Shelby game. He said, “We’re not going to be able to do this again.”
Time will tell if Griffin is right, but if this indeed was the last time those Tigers gathered all together, they certainly went out on a high note.