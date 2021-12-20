Shelby finished third out of four Division 3/4 schools Saturday at the season-opening Mona Shores Invitational. The Tigers posted a team score of 490.2.
Over half of coach Sarah Schaner's 17 team members are new this year, and she felt that considering that, her team performed quite well.
"We had some mistakes and a few bobbles," Tigers' coach Schaner said. "But we're ready to rework and clean things up for our next meet."
Shelby struggled in round two, with 22 penalty points, but enjoyed a solid round one performance, with 177.6 points.
Schaner said that seniors Daphne Clark and Ashlee Miller were solid throughout all three rounds and singled out freshman Lorena Garcia for impressive work doing new things.
"(She added) stunts and skills that she had never performed before like back walkovers & twist cradles," Schaner said of Garcia.