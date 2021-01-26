The Shelby cheer team is aiming high this season, whenever it begins, as the Tigers return many of their top performers.
Shelby did lose a three-round athlete, Sammi Rodriguez, who did well as a base and a tumbler. However, several key performers, including Hailey Arquette, Alexis Allen, Jazlyn Vela and Reina Gonzalez, are set to return.
“They are our seniors who have led our team through this virtual start to our season; creating material, connecting with everyone and sending routine videos as well as coming up with team activities to upkeep morale,” Shelby coach Sarah Schaner said.
Schaner said Arquette in particular has been a major asset and leader to the team throughout the uncertainty created by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Freshman Sadie Dyer could make an early impact this season thanks to hard work in the off-season. She is a gifted gymnast and performed well on the middle-school team.
While Shelby would like to surpass Whitehall and Hart atop the West Michigan Conference, Schaner said any kind of season at this point is a success and a huge win for her athletes.
In fact, the Tiger cheerleaders have been as much help to Schaner, she said, as she’s been to them during a challenging time to coach.
“To see the determination these kids have, it’s inspiring,” Schaner said. “Our athletes aren’t stopping. The girls are learning their material via videos, formations via apps and coming together in Zoom to practice together. It isn’t perfect. I never thought I’d be coaching like this. But the kids’ want and determination to continue is what drives me to be a better coach.”