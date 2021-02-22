GRAND RAPIDS — Competing against a loaded field of bigger schools, Shelby finished 11th Saturday at the Grand Rapids West Catholic Invitational.
The Tigers, competing in a three-team session with Grant and the host Falcons, scored 518.52 points at the meet.
Shelby's best round relative to the competition was round one, where it scored 184.6 points; the Tigers, who took second in their three-team session, were ahead of West Catholic after that opening round. A second-round score of only 137.32 points knocked Shelby back in the competition.