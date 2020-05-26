It can seem to an uninformed observer like the varsity coach is the one that matters in a high school sports program. It is, in some sense, an understandable view for those not observing closely; after all, only one can carry the title ‘head coach’, with all the perks — and extra duties — that involves.

That’s not the case in the Shelby volleyball program, though, where varsity coach Tom Weirich and JV coach Becky Gauthier have forged a partnership that’s built a foundation of success for the Tigers.

“Tommy doesn’t make me feel like an assistant coach,” Gauthier said. “He makes me feel like a co-coach. It’s not his program, it’s our program, and he’s made me feel like that since day one. That helps a lot, I think...We do a good job bouncing things off each other and looking at the big picture for the program. We know where an athlete needs to be before she moves out the door to the next level.”

Weirich is the varsity coach, although the main reason for that is just because he got to Shelby first; he coached the freshman team prior to getting the varsity job. Gauthier has coached in several programs in the area — Hart, Whitehall and Muskegon Catholic — and joined Shelby not long after Weirich did. She happened to join the school the year volleyball was switched to a fall sport, so Pete Peterson, who had been coaching the JV spikers, vacated the position to concentrate on boys soccer.

In addition to being JV coach, Gauthier is a counselor at the high school, which Weirich said gives her an invaluable perspective in coaching young women.

“To have a female counselor in a female sport, with a guy coaching varsity, is so critical to me,” Weirich said. “She does things in her office that I have no idea (how to do). She’ll have a stream of kids going through there, whether it’s school or sports related. To have that counselor mentality before sports or games or anything makes her a gold mine...That’s one of the most valuable parts of her job, is she connects with the kids outside of sports.”

The two coaches were already friends prior to Gauthier’s arrival due to their shared interest in volleyball, and in addition to coaching the varsity and JV, the duo also ran the middle school program until recently. Gauthier stepped back from middle school last year, and Weirich brought in area coaching veteran Chris Bosse to fill that void.

“We’re friends, and it was a nice transition, but it was weird not having Becky there,” Weirich said. “She works so well with that group of girls.”

Gauthier believes it’s vital to have some form of female coaching representation in girls’ sports whenever possible, and she’s pleased to be able to fill that role at Shelby.

“Nothing against male coaches coaching female athletes, but I’ve always been a big proponent of having female coaches in a female athletic program,” Gauthier said. “I think there’s a leadership (component) for girls to learn from women. It’s not like they can’t learn it from men, but it’s different, I feel. Being a counselor, I’m able to bring some skills from getting my master’s in counseling about conflict resolution and things like that. You’re working with personalities, acceptance of roles, leadership skills, being a woman, learning to be your own individual person. It’s a big family.”

That family relationship makes it much easier to have discussions that can come up over the course of the season. One major bridge coaches sometimes have to cross is the decision of when to bring up a JV player. For the Tigers, it’s a discussion that feels like it can come up each year; the team has consistently dealt with in-season injuries in recent seasons.

However, because Weirich and Gauthier are so familiar with each of their players going back to the middle school level, and know each other’s philosophies so well, the pitfalls are not there the way they might otherwise be.

“We have an understanding of each others’ jobs,” Weirich said, alluding to his experience coaching the freshman team prior to leading the varsity. “My thought (then) was, if the freshmen and JV both lost and the varsity won, we all did our job. It was a win for the whole program. I never kept track of wins and losses. Becky operates the same way. We communicate very well on all that stuff. If we’re going to move a kid up, we make sure we analyze how they’re gonna be used and if they’re gonna be a contributing part of the team. If not, we let them develop on the JV.

“She’s the first one to say, ‘This girl’s ready, you’ve got to get her off my team so she can grow at the varsity level and help the program win.’ She’s very aware of the situation and is never worried about wins and losses herself, as long as we’re competitive on the floor most nights.”

The Tigers’ past two seasons, particularly in 2018, helped grow the family atmosphere of the program, as Weirich said multiple times during that season that he felt his team, spectacularly young and inexperienced, was essentially a JV team forced by necessity to grow on the varsity. It created challenges for both coaches, but sowed the seeds for long-term growth that started to take hold in 2019.

“I think any time you go into a season, you have some ideas of what that season might be like,” Gauthier said. “We knew that year would be a building season. We had a gift of those seven seniors that came through (the group that led the Tigers to consecutive regional titles in 2016-17). We were melding at the varsity level. You’re melding grade levels together. You had freshmen trying to meld together with seniors, and they’d never really played together before...That’s difficult because they’ve never necessarily played together.

“We had girls that were willing to step into roles they weren’t always comfortable with. (Because of) the openness of the girls to try new things, I think the season turned out better than maybe we thought.”

The Tigers displayed their team growth last season, and are poised to play at a high level in 2020 and beyond because of the experience their players got in the past two seasons. It’s unknown what high school sports might look like in the fall given the COVID-19 pandemic, but the Shelby spikers will be as anxious as anyone to compete.

“We’re hoping this year is the upswing for our program,” Weirich said. “I think we’re at the beginning of some stuff. We have some middle school kids that are athletic and just need to be polished up. By the time (Gauthier) gets through with them, they’ll be ready. I think we’re a year or two from being competitive in our conference and hopefully making a postseason run. We hope to make another move here. I hope the season goes through because I think we have something to offer this year.”

The family atmosphere of the program is underscored by the fact that both coaches have daughters in the program. Tom’s daughter Morgan played a full varsity season last year as a freshman and is one of the building blocks for the Tigers. Gauthier’s daughter Navea will be an eighth-grader this fall and would already be among the tallest and most athletic players on the Shelby squad were she eligible to play. Weirich concedes even a year out that she is unlikely to play a JV match.

In fact, he said he and Gauthier even discussed swapping roles when the time came so that the latter could coach her daughter as Weirich has. However, Gauthier said she wants to be able to be present for both her kids, noting that her son Trey, also an athlete, is in the same grade. She doesn’t know what her role will be in the Tigers’ program when the duo gets to high school, saying she will take it year by year, but she anticipates being involved.

For Gauthier, though, all the girls she coaches become surrogate daughters.

“Just from my standpoint, I’ve always considered the girls I coach (to be) my girls,” Gauthier said. “I don’t think I coach (any of them) any differently. I had Morgan (when she was) in eighth grade, and she sincerely is like a daughter to me. I don’t think that makes any difference.

“I’m taking it year by year, but I’ll definitely stay in the program (either way). I might not be a paid coach. I might volunteer. I might do some different things so that I can have the time to watch my son play too.”

While it may not be clear how long this partnership might last, there’s no question of the success it has brought to the Tigers, and that should continue going forward.

Weirich said he consistently nominates Gauthier for JV coach of the year awards at the state coaches’ association conventions — both coaches won at their levels in 2016, the year the Tigers won their first of two straight regional titles — but apart from that, he feels she doesn’t get her deserved recognition. Then again, Weirich knows better than to think Gauthier would seek it out anyway.

“Knowing Becky, she doesn’t want it,” Weirich said. “But she does so much for our program to make it successful. The success we’ve had, she’s been 50 percent of that. We’ve had some good years and bad years, but it’s what we’ve done together.

“Every year she turns over kids that are ready to play varsity. I don’t have to teach fundamentals or go over basics anymore. We’re ready to move to a faster pace...Not having to recreate that wheel every year is huge.”