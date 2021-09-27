MUSKEGON — Shelby's girls team placed third Saturday in the small-school White division of the Oakridge Invitational, and the boys' Tigers finished fourth.
Shelby had three top-five finishers between the two races. Emma Soelberg led the Tiger girls by running second in her race with a time of 20:52.5. On the boys' side, Isaac Scouten finished fourth for Shelby and ran a season-best time (18:31.9), and Tanner Soelberg placed fifth (18:37.1).
Lauren Brown took 14th place for the Tiger girls (24:10.8), followed by Aubrey Klotz in 24th (26:17.8). Estephany Guerrero (29th, 27:32.7) and Esmeralda Guerrero (33rd, 29:12.8) also scored for the team.
The Tiger boys saw Thomas Harvell place 25th (20:55), and Ethan Fessenden and Micah Frye crossed the line almost simultaneously. Fessenden placed 28th (21:34.4) and Frye was 29th (21:34.8).
Hesperia's teams also raced at the Oakridge meet, although neither could score. Stephen Priese was the Panthers' top finisher, placing 11th in the boys' race (19:46.4). Taylor Stapel was the lone Hesperia girl to finish, taking 26th (26:53.5). Andrew Sherburn (37th, 22:54.1) and Ethan O'Neil (40th, 25:02.3) also finished for Hesperia.