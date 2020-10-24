SHELBY — Shelby suffered a 57-0 defeat Friday night against Ravenna, ending the regular season with an 0-6 record.
The Tigers will visit Muskegon Catholic next week in the first round of the playoffs. The Crusaders clinched the #1 seed in the district Friday.
Shelby couldn't get anything going offensively. The Tigers had minus-20 total yards and turned the ball over three times.
Despite that, the Tigers limited Ravenna to one touchdown in the first quarter. However, the Bulldogs took command from there, scoring three times each in the second and third.
Payton Mero had four tackles for Shelby's defense and had 15 yards rushing to lead the Tiger attack. Xavier Wallace recovered a fumble in the game.