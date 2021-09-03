RAVENNA — Shelby couldn't get much going or stop an explosive Ravenna offense Thursday night, and the Tigers dropped a 63-6 decision to open West Michigan Conference play.
"Give Ravenna a bunch of credit," Shelby coach Phil Fortier said. "They were big fast and aggressive and played a great game. They have some things going on there. We were a little overmatched and that was reflected in the score and how things went."
The Tigers (0-2, 0-1 WMC) couldn't string together drives and were held to 112 yards of offense in the game. Travis Boughan threw for 32 yards and ran for 52 to lead the Shelby offense. Cade Clement added 33 yards on the ground. Boughan scored the Tigers' lone touchdown late in the game after Ravenna had achieved a running clock.
"Our guys continued to battle," Fortier said. "Our guys did not give up. They were overmatched, no question, but I didn't see us giving up out there."
The result didn't faze Fortier's long-term outlook for Shelby; he said he knew the Tigers couldn't immediately flip the switch into contention after having a rough season last year.
"We want to make sure we progress as a team," Fortier said. "The scoreboard's there and that's a measuring stick, but it can't be the only measuring stick for us. We came close to sticking one in before halftime, and we didn't because of bad clock management on my part, and we stuck one in late. We moved forward as a team today and we saw the character of our kids today."