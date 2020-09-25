WHITEHALL — It was a rough night for Shelby football Friday, as the Tigers took a 64-0 loss to Whitehall to drop to 0-2 and 0-2 in the West Michigan Conference.
The Tigers managed only 76 total offensive yards and ran for less than half a yard per carry on the night.
Xavier Wallace threw a 40-yard pass to Griffin Fraass for Shelby's best play of the night. Lorenzo Rodriguez managed 21 yards through the air, and Payton Mero had 21 on the ground.
On defense, Mero led with four tackles, and Travis Boughan grabbed an interception.