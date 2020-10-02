SHELBY — Shelby had another rough night Friday, taking a 55-0 defeat to Mason County Central in a game marred by Tiger mistakes.
Shelby put itself in bad positions all night and particularly early, committing several penalties and turning the ball over a few times to boot. Most damaging was an early possession that saw Shelby commit a holding penalty and a personal foul on the same play, followed by a false start, to make it 1st-and-44. The next play was a Spartan interception, and MCC was instantly on the doorstep.
Spartan star Khole Hofmann, a Pentwater student competing through the schools' co-op arrangement, scored from three yards out shortly after to make it 21-0 late in the first quarter.
"Those will cost any team," Shelby coach Lorenzo Rodriguez said. "We continue to put ourselves in predictable situations...I can hear their coaches over there yelling to watch the pass. Well, yeah, if it's 1st-and-39, 2nd-and-28, you're not going to run a trap and get 38 yards on it.
"Again, a slow start that puts us behind the 8-ball. Next thing you know you're down 14, 21 points, and it's tough to climb out of those holes."
It got even worse on the Tigers' next possession. Sparked by a roughing-the-punter penalty that gave them a first down, the Tigers moved downfield with a couple of nice runs by Payton Mero and Xavier Wallace and were on the verge of going in to cut MCC's lead to 21-7. However, the Spartans came up with a fourth-and-goal stop when quarterback Lorenzo Rodriguez's sneak was ruled short of the goal line. Two plays later, Hofmann broke free off right tackle for a 96-yard touchdown run, and it was hard to envision a comeback.
"There's nothing worse than, you've got a guy pinned on the one-foot line and the next thing you know, two plays later, they're scoring," Rodriguez said. "That's what it feels like. It's demoralizing to a team. High school kids, it's tough to handle."
That ended up being Shelby's best scoring chance by far, as the Tigers continued to struggle to move the ball. They also turned it over six times, twice on fumbles and four times on interceptions. One of those picks was taken all the way back by MCC's Alexander Gajeski, who also ran for a 66-yard touchdown in the game.
Coach Rodriguez said to correct the Tigers' problems, it will take hard work in practice.
"We have to come back to practice the fundamentals we preach every week," Rodriguez said. "It's got to happen. It's not a choice...It comes through practice time and reps in practice."