SHELBY — Shelby coaches tracked freshman Navea Gauthier’s eventual arrival on the varsity volleyball team for some time, and now that she’s here, she’s lived up to expectations.
“We’ve been doing the math for the last five or six years waiting for Navea to show up,” Shelby coach Tom Weirich said after an August match against Montague. “She impacts the game huge for us.”
Gauthier has led the Tigers in kills in every match she’s played and is the chief reason they’re the favorites to win this week’s district title and potentially tangle with top-ranked Western Michigan Christian at some point during the regional tournament. But her story begins long before that.
Gauthier was adopted at a young age by Tigers’ assistant coach Becky Gauthier and her husband Brent. (The Gauthiers also adopted a boy, Trey, who’s six weeks older than she is; Trey, too, is a freshman at Shelby and played on the JV soccer team this fall.) The Gauthiers, who both played sports in their youth, were clear early on that sports would be a part of their kids’ lives.
Of course, for Navea in particular, that became inevitable very quickly. Always bigger and taller than most, she faced questions about her age when she played T-ball. But like most kids who are tall for their age, she wasn’t always comfortable in her own skin.
“We used to call her a baby giraffe because her head was always in front of her feet,” Becky Gauthier said. “We always did a lot of stuff growing up, my husband and I did, so we said, we just have to get her into some organized sports, because her body is always going to be a factor. As a coach, you watch tall kids go through, and if you don’t do some of that stuff when they’re little — playing catch, making them move, those things — they’re not comfortable in their body.”
Early on, Navea played several sports but gravitated to basketball, although she spent lots of time with the 2016 and ‘17 Tiger spikers that each won regional championships while traveling to meets with her mom. It wasn’t until middle school that she started drawing high-level opportunities in volleyball, sparking her own love of the sport.
“I was in AAU (when I was younger) and didn’t really play any volleyball,” Navea said. “(My mom) asked me if I wanted to try out for club volleyball, and I did, and my love for volleyball has grown, and basketball’s (now) just kind of like a second thing I did on the side. She didn’t push me into it. She just offered me (chances).”
Now, Navea plays for a Grand Rapids-based club called Far Out and also regularly receives invitations to play and train in the USA Volleyball pipeline, which has taken her to several places nationwide, including Florida.
High school season, though, has kept her in Shelby, and the Tigers couldn’t be more thankful for that. Gauthier’s arrival enabled senior Kendall Zoulek, an all-around player, to shift to a more complementary offensive role rather than needing to carry the load, and that strengthened the whole team as a result. Shelby’s Ludington Invitational championship to start this season sent the early message that this was a group to reckon with, and the Tigers have hardly slowed down since: The team entered postseason play with a 34-8-1 record, with seven more wins than it had accrued in the previous three seasons combined.
The talent on the team obviously helps, but another major factor is that Gauthier’s integration into the lineup has been mostly seamless. With a small roster, everyone’s role is well-defined, and there’s been none of the friction that can sometimes result when a freshman prodigy becomes a focal point of a team.
“No one really gets upset when someone (else) gets a kill or if they don’t get set as much in a match,” Navea said. “Everyone understands we’re trying to win and we’re not always going to get the same amount of sets...I don’t feel like I can’t say anything. (It’s not like), ‘Oh, you’re a freshman.’”
Gauthier is friends with everyone on the team, of course, but she shares an especially close bond with the other coach’s daughter on the team, junior Morgan Weirich. Becky half-jokes that the two are each the sisters the other never had, a relationship born from many hours traveling to Tigers’ matches.
Friendships or not, though, Navea’s earned respect from her teammates the old-fashioned way: Hard work.
“She works harder than anyone I’ve ever seen in the program,” Weirich said in August. “That’s the beauty of it. That stuff pays off. Moving forward, when other players see our best player working harder than everyone else, it’s going to spark something in them or they’re going to find another sport.”
“She is biologically gifted, but beyond that, her work ethic is insane,” Becky added. “For her age, her work ethic, what she does beyond what a lot of high school athletes do, is just insane. She has the ceiling. She has dreams that are really high, and she keeps continuing to work towards those.”
Navea doesn’t just work hard on the court, but also off it — Becky said her daughter is very interested in the mental side of the game and often reads books about mental competitiveness and staying present in a match, and passes those ideas on to her teammates.
That work has drawn college attention already. Now that she’s in high school, NCAA rules prohibit college coaches from talking to Gauthier directly — they can only do so through coach Weirich or her club coaches until June 15 prior to her junior season — but there’s clearly a good deal of interest in her skills. Her aspirations are high — Becky said she’s “very interested in wearing that USA jersey” and will keep working with that program as long as she’s invited to do so.
For now, though, the focus is the postseason. Morgan Weirich has been battling an injury that was diagnosed Monday as a dislocated kneecap. Despite how it sounds, that was actually good news; no known ligament damage meant Weirich could return to practice and would be able to play in the district tournament if her body responded well to it.
Because of that, the Tigers, already district favorites, can dream of a potential battle with #1-ranked Western Michigan Christian in the regionals, an obstacle both the Gauthier mother and daughter say the team is “very aware” of. WMC’s strength is its blocking, so if Shelby can get that far, Navea would be a pivotal factor in that matchup.
“I’ve played with a clubmate (Kendall Young) on that team, and they’re very, very good,” Navea said. “Everyone will have to come play their game.”
Until then, Navea will keep having fun with her teammates on the court — well, most of the time.
“Pretty much everything is fun,” Navea said. “Obviously losing isn’t fun. Losing is never fun. We’ll lose a match that maybe we should’ve won, and we all come to practice the next day with the mindset that we need to get better and that what we did was wrong, that we have to work on it.”