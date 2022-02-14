SHELBY — Down its tallest player, Shelby struggled again to get the ball in the basket Friday night, dropping a 48-20 decision to West Michigan Conference foe Montague.
Shelby's offense has struggled against teams that can press all season, and Montague's is one of the best in the WMC, which it proved again by holding Shelby to 14 percent shooting from the field. On top of that, Tigers' senior center Lauren Brown was recently knocked out for the season with a torn ACL, leaving Shelby with one starting post player, Ella Olmstead.
"Lauren was kind of Kendall (Zoulek)'s go-to person with the screen and roll, so that hurts us a little bit," Shelby coach Sarah Wolting said of Brown's injury. "She was able to make those passes over the top to find Ella and Kendall inside. It definitely does hurt us. It changes us a lot. My other big girls came in and battled...(but) Lauren is a big loss."
Size was already a problem area for Shelby - "it seems like we're smaller than everyone else in the guard area," Wolting noted with a rueful chuckle - and without Brown, the Tigers (9-8, 5-6 WMC) were outmatched in height at every position. Montague was able to use that and its athleticism to fluster the Tiger backcourt throughout the game.
"My guards have got to be able to handle that pressure and run our offense and make the pass when it's open," Wolting said. "I feel like we made it two seconds too late a lot tonight. We just have to be better with the ball and we have to be stronger with the ball at all positions, I think."
Shelby played good defense the first few minutes of the game to hang around against the WMC's second-place team, trailing just 6-4 at one point in the first quarter, but Montague ripped off the final seven points of the quarter and continued to pull away throughout the game. Down 28-11 at halftime, the Tigers were held scoreless for the first 5:30 of the third quarter until Zoulek finally scored a three-point play for Shelby's only points of the frame.
"We knew they were going to be tough and they would be quick and strong and big on the inside," Wolting said. "We practice, just like we practice (for games) against Hart, handling that pressure against each other. I think the hard part is, right now with eight girls, because we don't play like that, finding someone to do that against us. My assistant coaches can only do so much (laughs)."
Wolting takes heart in the fact that most of her remaining Tigers will be back next season, although leading scorer Zoulek and tallest starter Olmstead won't be among them. Shelby's guards are going to have to improve the rest of this season and beyond, because they project to be the key players next year.
"They've all got to get better," Wolting said. "My young girls, they have more years after this. They're not going to have Ella and Kendall to help them out. They've got to work in the off-season and they've got to get better with the ball. That's what it comes down to."
Zoulek led Shelby with nine points, and Biloxi Lee pulled in eight rebounds.
MONTAGUE (48) Peterson 3 3-4 11, Dyer 3 0-3 6, Stark 0 1-2 1, Osborne 6 2-2 15, Schwarz 2 0-0 4, Smith 1 1-6 3, M. Meacham 0 2-2 2, C. Meacham 2 2-4 6, Johnson 0 0-2 0. Totals 17 11-24 48.
SHELBY (20) Schultz 1 0-1 2, Klotz 1 0-0 2, Lee 1 0-0 2, Olmstead 0 3-4 3, Zoulek 3 2-3 9, Gowell 0 1-4 1, Stong 0 1-2 1. Totals 6 7-14 20.
Montague....13 15 15 5 — 48
Shelby......... 4 7 3 6 — 20
Three-point goals — Montague 3 (Peterson 2, Osborne), Shelby 1 (Zoulek). Total fouls — Montague 15, Shelby 18. Fouled out — Schwarz. JV score — Montague 51, Shelby 18.