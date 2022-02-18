Dominant play in the second and third quarters propelled Shelby to a 44-21 West Michigan Conference win over Ravenna Thursday night, closing out its home schedule.
The Tigers (10-8, 6-6 WMC) started slow but were spectacular in the middle 16 minutes of the game, outscoring Ravenna 37-5 in that span. Shelby's defense held Ravenna under 18 percent shooting from the field.
Kendall Zoulek closed her home career with an impressive 21 points. Molli Schultz added 10. Megan Sly pulled down seven rebounds, and Aubrey Klotz passed out four assists.