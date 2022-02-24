Shelby celebrated an unexpected bonus home game Wednesday with a 37-34 win over Whitehall and a career milestone for senior Kendall Zoulek.
Zoulek surpassed the 1,000-point mark for her career late in the game. In a serendipitous turn of the calendar, Zoulek accomplished the feat just a day short of the 24-year anniversary of her mom, coach Sarah Wolting, doing the same thing for the Tigers. As if that wasn't enough, Zoulek, like her mom, wears #24.
The game was originally scheduled for Tuesday, but was moved to Wednesday due to weather. Because Whitehall had a previously scheduled boys basketball home game, the game was played at Shelby instead of Whitehall.
"It was a huge win for us tonight," Wolting said. "I think we are pretty evenly matched and to pull out a close one is great for our moral going into the post season. Molli Schultz hit a couple of clutch free throws with seconds to go and Aubrey Klotz hit a huge three-pointer to put us up three."
Zoulek had 16 points and eight rebounds for Shelby (11-8, 7-6 West Michigan Conference), and Klotz had nine points. Ella Olmstead grabbed eight boards.