Shelby senior Kendall Zoulek (center) joins her parents, coach Sarah Wolting and stepdad Mike Wolting, to celebrate her 1,000th career point after Wednesday's game against Whitehall. Zoulek's mom also accomplished the feat for Shelby in 1998.

Shelby celebrated an unexpected bonus home game Wednesday with a 37-34 win over Whitehall and a career milestone for senior Kendall Zoulek.

Zoulek surpassed the 1,000-point mark for her career late in the game. In a serendipitous turn of the calendar, Zoulek accomplished the feat just a day short of the 24-year anniversary of her mom, coach Sarah Wolting, doing the same thing for the Tigers. As if that wasn't enough, Zoulek, like her mom, wears #24.

The game was originally scheduled for Tuesday, but was moved to Wednesday due to weather. Because Whitehall had a previously scheduled boys basketball home game, the game was played at Shelby instead of Whitehall.

"It was a huge win for us tonight," Wolting said. "I think we are pretty evenly matched and to pull out a close one is great for our moral going into the post season. Molli Schultz hit a couple of clutch free throws with seconds to go and Aubrey Klotz hit a huge three-pointer to put us up three."

Zoulek had 16 points and eight rebounds for Shelby (11-8, 7-6 West Michigan Conference), and Klotz had nine points. Ella Olmstead grabbed eight boards.