Shelby played a dominant first half and cruised to a win over non-conference foe Orchard View Tuesday night, 52-33.
The Tigers (9-5) led 31-15 at halftime and played a much better offensive game than they had in the previous week's loss to Oakridge. They had 17 assists to 10 turnovers and shot 38 percent from the field.
"We did a good job of being patient on offense and making the easy open pass," Shelby coach Sarah Wolting said.
Kendall Zoulek was the beneficiary of much of that offense, going for 24 points and 10 rebounds. Ella Olmstead added 12 points. Megan Sly had five assists.