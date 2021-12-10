Despite not scoring a point in the fourth quarter, Shelby was able to hang on and defeat Oakridge at home Thursday night, 39-36.
The Tigers (3-1, 2-0 West Michigan Conference) managed to hold the lead by allowing only three points to the Eagles in the final eight minutes. That defense helped them overcome 27 turnovers.
"We played sloppy and have to take better care of the ball," Tigers' coach Sarah Wolting said. "We looked tired at times but it was huge for us to come out with the win."
Kendall Zoulek had another big statistical night for Shelby, scoring 19 points and grabbing 17 rebounds. Molli Schultz added 10 points and Lauren Brown blocked four shots.