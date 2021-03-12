SHELBY — Shelby dominated the first three quarters of play Thursday night against Oakridge and held off a late Eagles' rally to win, 52-45.
The Tigers (8-6, 6-5 West Michigan Conference) played as well offensively as they have all season, building a 45-29 lead through three quarters. Oakridge stormed back in the final frame, but Shelby made enough plays to maintain its lead and earn the win.
Lexi Schultz led the Tigers with 16 points, including hitting all three of her three-point attempts. She also had six rebounds. Kendall Zoulek added 12 points, and Lauren Brown had nine points, 10 boards and three blocked shots.