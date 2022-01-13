Shelby romped past White Cloud Wednesday night, 42-16, led by a dominant inside performance from Lauren Brown. The Tigers improved to 5-4 with the win.
Brown had 12 points, 12 rebounds and six blocked shots in the win, and Kendall Zoulek added 11 points. Molli Schultz paced the Tiger backcourt with nine points.
Shelby's defense was overwhelming, holding the Indians to only five field goals made and under 20 percent shooting.
"I thought we worked hard tonight defensively," Shelby coach Sarah Wolting said. "We were able to play zone and man and the girls worked hard at knowing where their good players were inside and were able to adjust and move to keep it out of the middle."