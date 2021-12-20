Shelby dropped a dramatic West Michigan Conference battle at Mason County Central Friday night, 42-41.
The Tigers led most of the game, but some offensive struggles on their part and clutch play by Spartans' center Lauren Wren led to the Shelby defeat.
Shelby shot well at the free throw line, going 19-of-25, but had issues finishing at the rim.
Lauren Brown had a double-double for Shelby, with 12 points and 14 rebounds, and Ella Olmstead and Kendall Zoulek each added 11 points and eight boards.
SHELBY (41) Brown 6 2-2 14, Schultz 1 4-6 6, Klotz 0 1-2 1, Olmstead 3 3-4 9, Zoulek 1 9-11 11. Totals 11 19-25 41.
MASON CO. CENTRAL (42) Quigley 1 2-2 4, Banks 2 3-8 8, Petersen 1 0-0 2, Weinert 3 3-7 12, Lyon 0 1-3 1, Nelson 4 1-3 9, Steiger 3 0-0 6. Totals 14 10-23 42.
Shelby..........9 12 8 12 — 41
Mason Co....2 11 15 14 — 42
Three-point goals—Mason Co. Central 4 (Banks, Weinert 3). Total fouls — Shelby 19, Mason Co. Central 22. Fouled out — Zoulek, Nelson. JV score — Mason Co. Central 52, Shelby 9.