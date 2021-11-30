NEWAYGO — For one half, Shelby had what it wanted: An honest shot at knocking off last year’s Division 2 runner-up, Newaygo. But in the second half, the Lions showed off what made them so good a year ago: Their defense.
The Lions put the clamps on the Tigers and held them to seven points after the break, and no fourth-quarter field goals until the final buzzer of what turned into an easy 47-26 Newaygo win.
The final result was a far cry from the 19-18 Shelby halftime lead that had the Tigers feeling confident going into the locker room.
Shelby coach Sarah Wolting said the Tigers’ struggles largely boiled down to not being fully in game shape yet.
“I honestly think we got tired, and when we get tired, we get sloppy,” Wolting said. “They came out and they were more intense on defense. They were looking to pressure my guards a little bit more...I definitely feel like we got tired and sloppy.
“We weren’t catching. We weren’t making the right pass. We weren’t rebounding with two hands and strong, and they were going up and they were jumping well and they were outrebounding us and getting steals because we were playing soft.”
Kendall Zoulek got Shelby started with a pair of first-quarter three-pointers, and the Tiger defense kept Newaygo off balance by switching between man-to-man and a press look. Aubrey Klotz went on a personal 5-0 run in response to a 10-point spurt by Newaygo late in the first half to put Shelby back on top at the break.
However, in the second half, the Lions, led by Jaxi Long and Emmerson Goodin, turned up the defensive pressure on Klotz, making her first start as the primary point guard, and Shelby struggled to answer it. Newaygo turned several of the Tigers’ 32 turnovers into fast-break baskets on the other end.
“This is a good test for us, because we’re not going to face a ton of teams that are this athletic and this big in the front of the press,” Wolting said. “It was a great challenge for us to see where we were. We went to Grand Rapids this weekend and I thought she handled it very well, her and Molli (Schultz) both...We just played a little soft, and this team was way more athletic than what we’ll see and what we have seen in the scrimmages.”
Newaygo wasn’t just athletic; they had seriously athletic size in the frontcourt, more than senior trio Zoulek, Ella Olmstead and Lauren Brown are accustomed to dealing with.
“They’ll give some really good teams some hard times,” Wolting said of Newaygo. “They’re very athletic and they’re going to be decent again this year.”
The loss somewhat mirrored the slow start Shelby got off to in the shortened 2021 season before finishing the year on a run. While it’s comforting to know the team is capable of that kind of run again, Wolting said it’s a point of emphasis for the Tigers not to wait until February to have it this year.
“I know, especially Ella, Lauren and Kendall, they don’t want to wait until the end of the season,” Wolting said. “That was one of the things they talked about, we have to do it now. We don’t want to wait until midway to have a good run, we want to start it now, on Friday at North Muskegon and go from there, push forward and keep getting better and better.
“They’ve just got to be confident. I’ve seen it when we did our scrimmages last weekend. I’ve seen that confidence so I know it’s there. It’s just got to come out, hopefully soon, especially for my three seniors.”
Zoulek led the Tigers with eight points, while Long had 24 and Goodin added 15 for Newaygo. Lauren Brown grabbed 10 rebounds for the Tigers.
SHELBY (26) Brown 1 0-0 2, Schultz 2 1- 5, Klotz 2 0-0 5, Olmstead 0 4-7 4, Zoulek 3 0-2 8, Sly 1 0-0 2. Totals 9 5-9 26.
NEWAYGO (47) Fisk 3 0-0 6, Painter 0 0-1 0, Long 8 3-3 24, Goodin 3 9-14 15, Swinehart 1 0-0 2. Totals 15 12-18 47.
Shelby........10 9 4 3 — 26
Newaygo.... 4 14 19 10 — 47
Three-point goals — Shelby 3 (Klotz, Zoulek 2), Newaygo 5 (Long 5). Total fouls — Shelby 14, Newaygo 14. JV score — Shelby 24, Newaygo 23.