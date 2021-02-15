SHELBY — Shelby struggled in the second half and dropped a close West Michigan Conference game to Ravenna Monday night, 40-38.
The Tigers ripped off a 15-4 first-quarter advantage, but could not keep up the momentum. The Bulldogs trailed by four at the half and grabbed the lead in the third quarter, never to relinquish it. Shelby struggled from the field once again, shooting 27.5 percent from the floor.
Lexi Schultz led the Tigers (1-3, 1-2 WMC) with 15 points, and Kendall Zoulek added 12. Lauren Brown grabbed nine rebounds.