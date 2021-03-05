WHITEHALL — Down by as many as 15 points in the second half, Shelby rallied for its best win of the season Friday night at Whitehall, 44-41.
The Tigers (5-6, 4-5 West Michigan Conference) outscored the Vikings 26-8 after falling behind 33-18 early in the third quarter.
Lexi Schultz led the way for the Tigers, coming very close to a triple-double. Schultz posted nine points, eight rebounds and eight assists. Kendall Zoulek led the Tigers with 13 points. Lauren Brown and Lauren Dean each had eight points, and Brown also blocked three shots.