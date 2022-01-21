Shelby was completely dominant on defense Thursday night at Ravenna, rolling to a 47-14 victory, its third straight win.
The Tigers (7-4, 4-2 West Michigan Conference) only surrendered two points in the entire second half while scoring 23 themselves. Coach Sarah Wolting said the team did a much better job moving their feet on that side of the ball in the second half.
Ravenna made only four field goals in the entire game. The Tigers outrebounded the Bulldogs 39-17.
Kendall Zoulek and Lauren Brown each had double-doubles in the win. Zoulek had 15 points and 12 rebounds, and Brown added 10 points and 10 boards. Molli Schultz chipped in nine points.