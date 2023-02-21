MONTAGUE — Shelby opened Monday’s regular season finale at Montague with intensity and effective play, but the Tigers couldn’t sustain it and dropped a 52-21 decision.

The Tigers (9-13) led 5-0 to open the game and were tied at 13 after a quarter. However, they were shut out in the second, and when Montague drilled a pair of three-pointers in the final minute of the half, the Tigers faced an insurmountable 27-13 deficit.

“I think we kind of ran out of steam,” Shelby coach Sarah Wolting said. “We’ve got to get better offensively. That’s our biggest thing. Everyone’s got to get better with the ball and get stronger with the ball, want the ball.”

Given the size disadvantage Shelby faced, ball control and good shooting were the two things it needed to compete, and over the final three quarters neither of them could be found. Tiger guards often found themselves swarmed by the Wildcats’ press, and that enabled Montague to get live-ball turnovers and turn defense into offense.

Wolting said the fast pace of the game was even more damaging to the team because of the small roster that forces Shelby to utilize the ‘five-quarter’ rule that permits JV players to play in up to five total quarters in an evening.

“Putting in some of those younger girls and having them play the five quarters is hard on a kid,” Wolting said. “It’s that little bit of change that gets us at times.”

Despite the struggles, one thing Shelby did see that bodes well for future seasons is physical toughness. Even though Montague’s stronger and more experienced roster played physically and made the Tigers’ lives difficult, the players continued to try to measure up throughout the game.

“It’s promising when I see it, but also frustrating because I see it and then it diminishes quite quickly,” Wolting said. “It’s definitely a little glimpse of hope that we do have (that toughness), that some of my younger girls have it.”

The Tigers now turn their focus to a district matchup against Hesperia next Monday. Wolting is hopeful having an entire week to prepare for the game will help Shelby sharpen its skills and make a postseason run.

“ We’re definitely going to work on being stronger with the ball, wanting the ball, finishing and rebounding,” Wolting said.

SHELBY (21) Schultz 3 1-1 7, Klotz 1 0-0 3, Zaverl 2 2-2 6, Lee 1 1-2 3, Dickman 1 0-0 2. Totals 8 4-5 21.

MONTAGUE (52) E. Peterson 2 2-3 7, Schwarz 1 2-4 4, B. Johnson 0 0-2 0, K. Johnson 1 0-0 3, Smith 1 1-2 3, King 4 2-2 12, Bultema 5 2-2 12, Pranger 1 0-0 3, Cederquist 3 1-2 8. Totals 18 10-17 52.

Shelby.........13 0 4 4 — 21

Montague....13 14 10 15 — 52

Three-point goals — Shelby 1 (Klotz), Montague 6 (E. Peterson, K. Johnson, King 2, Pranger, Cederquist). Total fouls — Shelby 15, Montague 12. JV score — Montague 67, Shelby 28.