SHELBY — Shelby's offense struggled for the second straight game Friday night, and unfortunately, this time the opposing offense didn't let them off the hook, as defending West Michigan Conference champ Montague shot the lights out and beat the Tigers 57-24.
Montague hit 10 three-pointers in the game, while the Tigers were under 30 percent from the field for the second game in a row. The slow start has been frustrating for the Tiger players because they entered the season as experienced as any team in the area.
"That's the frustration right now, that we're not making shots that we were making at the end of the season last year, and we got everyone back," Shelby coach Sarah Wolting said. "It's frustrating for me, but it's more frustrating for the girls, definitely. It's just something teams go through, when they're hot, everyone's hot, and then they go through a (time) when they're not...Eventually, our shots will fall as well."
Shelby hung in with Montague for a few minutes to start the game, trailing 5-4 early, but the visiting Wildcats extended that lead to 14-6 by the end of the quarter and just kept hitting shots. Quick starts by Montague in the second and third quarter forced Shelby into even more of an uphill battle.
Kendall Zoulek and Ella Olmstead each had six points to lead the Tigers, but Shelby was 0-for-12 from three-point range, and that's generally a key part of its game.
Montague forced Shelby into many rushed decisions, which Wolting said is a weakness of the team. She often has to impress upon her backcourt that "fast isn't always best" and noted that her forwards, Lauren Dean, Zoulek and Olmstead, generally play better at a more deliberate pace.
"We've been working on settling down, making the easy pass, and running through our offense, and executing our offense instead of just trying to get the ball and go," Wolting said. "I often have to remind them, we don't have a shot clock. We have time to set things up, run through, and get an open shot, instead of a hurried shot.
"It's definitely something that's been our focus, even last year. We were the same way, rushed all the time."
Certainly no player exemplifies the fast pace like Lexi Schultz, who displayed her dogged mentality late in the game by committing three defensive fouls within a couple of minutes and barreling into the lane for an attempted layup even with the issue long decided. It's an admirable quality in any player. Wolting hopes to be able to help Schultz channel it as the season progresses.
"We've been trying to work on that for four years now, and her younger sister (Molli) on the JV is the same way," Wotling said with a chuckle. "She needs to be able to rein it in. She's so much faster than everyone on the floor that no one can keep up with her, not even her own teammates."
The Tigers may benefit, though, from having had to face the WMC's best so early in the season. It serves as clear motivation to improve, knowing the caliber of play they need to show in order to beat the best.
"Not that I'm happy we played them early, but we have goals, things to work on," Wolting said. "It definitely will push us to work harder and do different things in different ways."
MONTAGUE (57) Stark 1 0-1 2, Hall 5 0-0 10, B. Osborne 5 1-2 16, Flynn 4 2-2 14, Metcalf 0 1-2 1, K. Osborne 1 0-0 3, C. Meacham 2 10-4 5, Koetje 2 2-2 6. Totals 20 7-13 57.
SHELBY (24) L. Brown 1 0-0 2, Schultz 1 0-2 2, Klotz 2 0-0 4, Weirich 2 0-2 4, Olmstead 3 0-0 6, Zoulek 3 0-0 6. Totals 12 0-4 24.
Montague....14 15 18 10 — 57
Shelby......... 6 4 6 8 — 24
Three-point goals — Montague 10 (B. Osborne 5, Flynn 4, K. Osborne). Total fouls — Montague 8, Shelby 12. JV score — Montague 41, Shelby 20.