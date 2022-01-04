Shelby's offense sputtered with missed shots and turnovers Tuesday night at Mona Shores, and the Tigers lost a 46-29 road decision.
Shelby (4-4) couldn't manage more than seven points in any of the first three quarters, and by the time it did get something going in the fourth, the Sailors' lead was too big to overcome.
"We committed too many unforced turnovers to ever take control," Shelby coach Sarah Wolting said. "We’ve got to buckle down and offensively everyone needs to improve."
Kendall Zoulek led the way for Shelby with 14 points. Aubrey Klotz had six rebounds and four steals.