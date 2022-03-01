HOLTON — Anything can happen in tournament play, and Shelby saw that firsthand Monday night when North Muskegon dealt the Tigers a stunning 37-35 upset, ending its season at least two days early.
Shelby (11-10) had dominated North Muskegon twice during the regular season, allowing only 30 points in the two games combined. The Norse had only three wins in the regular season and went oh-fer in the West Michigan Conference. None of that mattered Monday as they delivered their best performance of the season.
"Hats off to North Muskegon, because I think they did play their best game," Shelby coach Sarah Wolting said. "That's one thing I hope our underclassmen learn from this, is they have to come ready to play every night no matter who it is. You can't take anyone for granted."
North Muskegon scored the winning basket by breaking the Shelby press with just under a minute to go. The Norse missed a couple of free throws and committed a traveling violation to give Shelby a few chances down the stretch, but the Tigers turned the ball over each time.
Kendall Zoulek kept getting the ball and tried to attack the basket to get to the free throw line in the final seconds, but wasn't able to get the calls she was looking for. She led the Tigers with 21 points.
"My other girls have to be ready," Wolting said. "My underclassmen now realize (they're) going to have to step it up the next couple years and look to score and become better scorers. They won't have Kendall, or Lauren (Brown), or Ella (Olmstead) to look to."
The Norse got off to a quick start, belying their low point totals all season. A second-quarter three by Molly Stewart put Shelby behind 12-6 in the second quarter, and the deficit ballooned from there, all the way to 12 points by halftime.
Shelby responded with a quick 5-0 run to start the third quarter, and when the Norse came back with five points of their own, the Tigers ripped off a 13-0 run to take their first lead. Zoulek sparked the run with a trey, swiftly followed by one from Aubrey Klotz, then a steal and basket by Molli Schultz.
"When she's scoring, it opens stuff up for everyone else," Wolting said of Zoulek sparking the run. "She does a good job of getting other people open by attacking and kicking and making some of those passes."
The Norse weren't done yet, though, and the teams exchanged buckets late. Georgia Skujins put a basket in to break a 33-33 tie, then Zoulek answered with two free throws, and then Allie Jensen helped break the Shelby press with two.
The baskets by Jensen and Skujins came because of adjustments the Norse made against a zone defense the Tigers started playing in the second half to slow down Josee Cooke, who had six second-quarter points. The strategy had worked up to that point.
"Things would work for a minute and they'd figure it out and break it and get easy buckets out of everything we threw at them," Wolting said. "I thought they moved better and jumped a little better than we did tonight. We looked a little flat, even though all our shots were really long on the outside. Everything just kind of went their way, and what's meant to be is meant to be sometimes."
While the Tigers had an uphill battle to win the district - Western Michigan Christian was a tough potential matchup, and even an upset there would've pitted them against top seed Hart - the disappointment for them was that they didn't go down playing their best.
"It's always hard for that last game, knowing that not necessarily we should have won (tonight), but knowing we beat them handily twice in the season, it's even harder," Wolting said.
Olmstead had eight rebounds for the Tigers, and Zoulek had four steals.
SHELBY (35) Schultz 3 0-0 6, Klotz 1 0-0 3, Lee 1 0-1 2, Olmstead 1 1-2 3, Zoulek 5 8-11 21. Totals 11 9-14 35.
NORTH MUSKEGON (37) Stewart 2 2-3 8, Jensen 3 0-1 7, Francis 2 0-0 5, Cooke 4 3-6 11, Skujins 2 0-1 4, Vinson 1 0-0 2. Totals 13 5-11 37.
Shelby.............6 4 15 10 — 35
N Muskegon....9 13 5 10 — 37
Three-point goals — Shelby 4 (Klotz, Zoulek 3), North Muskegon 4 (Stewart 2, Jensen, Francis). Total fouls — Shelby 12, North Muskegon 12.