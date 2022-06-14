Shelby's girls basketball program will hold its summer camp over three days in late June to help young players develop their skills.
The camp is set for Monday through Wednesday, June 27-29 at the Shelby High School gym, with sessions held from 9 to 11 a.m. each day. The camp is for girls entering second through sixth grades. Ballhandling, passing, shooting and defense will be among the skills emphasized at the camp.
Campers should wear shorts and a t-shirt and bring tennis shoes and a water bottle with their names on it. Basketballs will be provided at the camp.
The cost of the camp is $30 payable in cash or checks made out to Shelby Girls Basketball Program. Parents can pre-register through Friday, June 17 to ensure their camper receives a t-shirt. Provide your camper's name, grade this fall, phone number and shirt size to Tigers' coach Sarah Wolting at swolting@shelby.k12.mi.us or at 231-301-2640.