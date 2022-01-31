Shelby took a surprise loss to sixth-place Oakridge Friday night in West Michigan Conference action, 32-27.
Foul trouble was the biggest culprit for the Tigers (8-5, 5-3 WMC). Three different players fouled out of the game, and Shelby was down to four available players by the end of the night.
"We struggled to run our offense and Oakridge pressured and got us out of our game," Shelby coach Sarah Wolting said. "We have to play smarter and under control."
Ella Olmstead scored eight points and had nine rebounds for the Tigers, and Molli Schultz had a team-best nine points.