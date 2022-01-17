SHELBY — Although Shelby didn't quite succeed in pushing Whitehall into the slow-tempo game the Tigers prefer Friday night, they still did enough to hang on for a 50-47 victory.
The game was chaotic most of the way, especially in the first half, which saw so much contact that the Tigers (6-4, 3-2 West Michigan Conference) entered the bonus in the first quarter, with Whitehall not far behind. However, thanks to some solid press breaking, Shelby led most of the way and was up 29-25 at the break.
"At halftime, I told the girls, it feels like the whole game has been out of control, when we're on defense and offense," Shelby coach Sarah Wolting said. "It just was not our normal style of play and not the style of play where we play the best. In our half-court, we want to slow things down and set stuff up and get it into our posts, and they kind of set the tone for that faster play. They did a good job of that, and pressuring to make my guards have to go faster."
The Tigers kept their heads, though. Although they turned the ball over 16 times, well above the team's goal of 10, very few of the giveaways led to Whitehall fast breaks. Whitehall has struggled this season in half-court offense, so limiting easy chances is a key to any matchup against the Vikings.
"Obviously we weren't quite there, but we're getting there," Wolting said of the team's 10-turnover goal. "We could've had 16 more shots. We have to use those possessions more wisely. We have to make the easy pass, instead of trying to shove it through and make that impossible pass. They're starting to get it. I hope we get it by the end of the season (laughs)."
Mental toughness and awareness was especially important on this day, as senior Kendall Zoulek made two important plays in the fourth quarter. First, she answered a Whitehall three that cut the Shelby lead to 37-36 with one of her own, pushing the lead back out to four.
On the Tigers' next possession, Lauren Brown scored through a foul to earn a chance at a three-point play. Brown missed the free throw, and no one but Zoulek reacted. Zoulek grabbed an uncontested rebound, missed the putback and - with Whitehall finally realizing the ball was in play - scored a contested second attempt. At that point the score was 44-36, and Whitehall never got a chance to tie it up again.
Zoulek led Shelby throughout the game, totaling 18 points, 12 rebounds and five assists, all team bests.
"I think everyone in the gym (fell asleep on that one)," Wolting said with a laugh. "No one even yelled. I don't know what anyone was thinking, because I wasn't even yelling 'Rebound'. I'm glad she knew what she was doing."
The Vikings did rally with a couple of late three-pointers, but by the time they got the ball back down three, there was only a second left, far too late to toss in a game-tying shot.
It was hardly a beautiful victory, but Wolting's been around long enough to know there's value in the grind-it-out wins as well.
"I think Derek (Westerlund, Whitehall coach) would say the same thing, whether he won or I won, it was an ugly game," Wolting said. "A win's a win tonight. They're not always the best wins and you don't always feel the best about your win, but we were lucky and happy to get the win."
WHITEHALL (47) Carnes 1 0-2 3, Buckner 3 0-0 9, Zamojcin 1 1-2 3, Strandberg 1 1-2 4, Dempsey 1 1-2 4, Klint 7 8-12 24. Totals 14 11-20 47.
SHELBY (50) Brown 3 0-1 6, Schultz 2 7-10 11, Klotz 2 0-1 5, Olmstead 3 2-5 8, Zoulek 6 4-6 18, Sly 0 2-2 2. Totals 16 15-25 50.
Whitehall....14 11 8 14 — 47
Shelby........17 12 8 13 — 50
Three-point goals — Whitehall 8 (Carnes, Buckner 3, Strandberg, Dempsey, Klint 2), Shelby 3 (Klotz, Zoulek 2). Total fouls — Whitehall 21, Shelby 17. JV score — Shelby 30, Whitehall 23.