MUSKEGON — Shelby got off to a quick start Tuesday and defeated North Muskegon 46-37 in West Michigan Conference action.

The Tigers (8-5, 6-3 WMC) led 11-2 after a quarter and 22-8 at halftime. The Norse made the game competitive in the second half, but Shelby's big early edge held.

Kendall Zoulek had 14 points and nine rebounds for Shelby, and Lexi Schultz had 13 points and nine boards.