SHELBY — Shelby struggled on both ends of the court Wednesday night against Mason County Central, losing a West Michigan Conference game 46-33.
MCC led by just a point, 33-32, going into the final quarter, but the Shelby offense hit a wall, scoring only one point in the last eight minutes.
The Tigers (4-6, 3-5 WMC) shot under 23 percent from the field and weren't able to do much to slow down MCC, which was over 40 percent. Shelby did take good care of the ball, with only eight turnovers, but inefficiency proved too much to overcome.
Lexi Schultz led Shelby with 11 points, and Kendall Zoulek added nine points and nine rebounds. Ella Olmstead had eight points.
MASON CO. CENTRAL (46) Quigley 2 0-0 6, Banks 0 1-2 1, Tyron 4 3-7 12, Petersen 3 0-0 8, Lyon 0 2-2 2, Jensen 1 1-2 3, Nelson 5 4-6 14. Totals 15 11-17 46.
SHELBY (33) L. Brown 0 1-4 1, Schultz 3 5-8 11, Klotz 1 0-1 2, Olmstead 4 0-1 8, Zoulek 2 4-7 9, C. Brown 1 0-0 2. Totals 11 10-21 33.
Mason Co....14 8 11 13 — 46
Shelby..........11 14 7 1 — 33
Three-point goals—Mason Co. Central 5 (Quigley 2, Tyron, Petersen 2), Shelby 1 (Zoulek). Total fouls — Mason Co. Central 18, Shelby 20. Fouled out — Nelson, Zoulek. JV score — Mason Co. Central 48, Shelby 39.