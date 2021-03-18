MONTAGUE — Shelby got off to a great start Wednesday night against Montague, but wasn't able to stop the Wildcats from clinching the West Michigan Conference title in a 52-47 defeat.
The Tigers (9-7, 7-6 WMC) led 15-9 after a quarter thanks to great defense and timely offense, but Montague was able to come back, outscoring the Tigers 11-5 in the third quarter to go ahead for good.
Kendall Zoulek had a big game for Shelby, with 22 points and nine rebounds. Lexi Schultz added 10 points.
SHELBY (47) L. Brown 2 2-4 6, Schultz 4 0-2 10, Klotz 1 0-1 2, Dean 1 0-0 3, Olmstead 1 0-0 2, Zoulek 5 10-12 22, C. Brown 1 0-0 2. Totals 15 11-19 47.
MONTAGUE (52) Zamojcin 2 6-10 10, Hall 3 3-4 9, B. Osborne 5 0-0 14, Flynn 2 1-3 6, K. Osborne 4 0-0 9, Koetje 1 2-4 4. Totals 17 12-21 52.
Shelby.........15 13 5 14 — 47
Montague.... 9 17 11 15 — 52
Three-point goals — Shelby 5 (Schultz 2, Dean, Zoulek 2), Montague 3 (B. Osborne, Flynn, K. Osborne). Total fouls — Shelby 16, Montague 18. JV score — Montague 51, Shelby 17.