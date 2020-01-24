WHITEHALL — Shelby let a late lead get away Thursday night at Whitehall and suffered its second straight close loss, this time to the Vikings, 50-48.

The Tigers led by eight after three quarters after a very strong third frame, but the Vikings quickly responded with eight straight points, and the two teams battled the rest of the way.

Turnovers were an issue early in the fourth quarter, as Whitehall's quick guards pressured Shelby's Lexi Schultz, leading to the ball coming loose several times.

"We have to get better with the ball and we have to be ready for the ball," Shelby coach Sarah Wolting said. "We had numerous times where we broke the press pretty easy and girls at the end of the press weren't ready for the ball and turned it over. We've got to want the ball."

For more of this story, pick up a copy of this week's Oceana's Herald-Journal or buy our e-edition.