SHELBY — Shelby doesn't always get to possess a size advantage, but when it does, it knows how to exploit it.
The Tigers were all over the boards Monday night in a pre-district game against Evart, and it paid dividends in a 51-40 victory that gave Shelby the third shot against rival Hart that it wanted.
The Tigers (10-7), often largely reliant on Kendall Zoulek from the inside and Lexi Schultz from the outside as far as scoring, enjoyed hefty contributions from Lauren Brown, who had 10 points, and Ella Olmstead, who had eight. Both forwards attacked the glass relentlessly and were rewarded.
The Tigers owned a 35-2 rebounding advantage, including 11 offensive boards. Brown had 10 rebounds, Zoulek had eight, and Schultz had six.
"That makes a huge difference," Shelby coach Sarah Wolting said. "My guards did a good job of crashing tonight, too. Boards were huge, huge, for us. We didn't allow many second shots, I don't think."
Brown and Olmstead often get their boards, but the 18 combined points brings a needed extra scoring dimension to the team that makes the Tigers a lot tougher to defend.
"When the focus isn't on one or two people, all of a sudden everyone (on defense) has to focus on their girl," Wolting said. "That's a huge thing. Ella was playing well tonight. Lauren played well tonight. That makes Kendall and Lexi's job a little easier, which is great. That's the way it should be."
It might be doubly important against Hart, because Zoulek, who led the team with 15 points, spent the last minute-plus of game time hobbling after what Wolting called a hamstring tweak. It's unknown how ready Zoulek will be for Wednesday. Given the nature of the game, she'll likely play if she can walk, but if the injury affects her scoring, it will make it even more important for Shelby to find other people to put the ball in the hoop.
Evart got back within six points down the stretch behind 21 points from Kara Henry, but Shelby knocked in its free throws to seal the win.
Shelby switched up defenses often in the game, hoping to confuse Evart, since the Wildcats hadn't seen Shelby in action before. Wolting said she doesn't expect to be able to employ the same tack against Hart.
"We have to go with what works for us," Wolting said. "Against Hart, we won't be able to switch defenses as often. I don't even know (what we'll do). A lot depends on how Kendall is and what our lineup will look like. At different times I can press, and at times I obviously can't press, and we can't play man at certain times with certain girls in there. I'll just feel out the game and we'll focus on, tomorrow, starting the way we want and with the defense we're comfortable with."
EVART (40) Baumgardner 2 2-4 6, Gray 8 0-2 21, Henry 1 3-4 5, Decker 2 0-0 4, Theunick 1 2-2 4. Totals 14 7-12 40.
SHELBY (51) L. Brown 5 0-2 10, L. Schultz 3 2-2 9, Klotz 0 4-8 4, Dean 1 0-0 3. Olmstead 4 0-1 8, Zoulek 5 5-7 15. Totals 18 11-20 51.
Evart....... 7 6 13 14 — 40
Shelby....11 10 16 13 — 51
Three-point goals — Evart 5 (Gray 5), Shelby 2 (L. Schultz, Dean). Total fouls ‚— Evart 17, Shelby 13. Fouled out — Theunick.