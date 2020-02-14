SHELBY — Shelby hung in early against West Michigan Conference co-leader Montague Friday night, but a third-quarter explosion by the Wildcats left the Tigers behind in a 61-41 loss.
Montague outscored Shelby (10-8, 7-6 WMC) 23-8 in the third quarter, blowing open a game the Tigers had trailed only 21-18 at halftime. The Wildcats used an attacking press defense to make Shelby uncomfortable, and shot well throughout the quarter.
"We just didn't play real confident the whole game," Shelby coach Sarah Wolting said. "Every time we had the ball...our first intuition should be to score, but we were looking to pass.
"We played very passive all night, I felt, until the very end...Maybe I need to stress that more to all the girls, and I shouldn't just assume they know that scoring is our first option."
